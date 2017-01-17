Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former US President George H. W. Bush (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, 2013 AFP)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his office chief of staff, Jean Becker, tells KHOU 11 News.

Becker says the former president is in stable condition and is “doing fine,” but the reason Bush was hospitalized was not immediately disclosed.

The president is at Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. Bush’s office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Further information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

