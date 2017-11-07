Voter turnout steady despite lack of big races

HOUSTON -- Turnout's been steady on Election Day, but not packed like it usually is when there's a mayor or city council race.

But there are still several important issues on the ballot that could affect your tax dollars.

First up $1 billion pension bond – it's part of a tax plan to fix the city's retirement systems. Some other big measures include a string of city improvement bonds, the mayor’s backing these to improve parks, infrastructure and libraries.

Local school districts are also asking for money for school improvements.

There are several amendments to the state constitution as well.

But without any major races on the ballot turnout hasn't been as high.

Despite that some voters say it's times like this when it matters even more to show up.

Now one issue KHOU 11 News noticed is a lot of voters were showing up to vote at the wrong location.

Unlike early voting, in Tuesday you must report to your precinct's designated polling place.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

