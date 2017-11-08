Texans approve seven amendments to state Constitution

The November 7 election didn't see any major races for office in Texas, but it did see a list of constitutional amendments -- seven to be exact -- and a few major bond approvals for Central Texas schools.

Here's a look into this year's numbers:

Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.

Results: Approved

Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing for home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.

Results: Approved

Proposition 3

The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.

Results: Approved

Proposition 4

The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the Legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.

Results: Approved

Proposition 5

The constitutional amendment on professional sports teams' charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles.

Results: Approved

Proposition 6

The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Results: Approved

Proposition 7

The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.

Results: Approved

County Results

