Election 2017: What's on the November ballot

There are a few simple, but very important things voters should keep in mind when heading out to the polls on Election Day – starting with where to vote.

HOUSTON - Voters have a lot to consider as they head to the polls on November 7.

There are no mayoral or city council races to decide on in Houston this year, but there are major issues on the ballot that could affect your tax dollars.

Houston voters will decide on:

A $1 billion pension bond issue. It's part of a tax plan to fix the city's financially ailing retirement systems.

Seven local school districts are also seeking money for school improvements, totaling $2 billion combined.

Spring Branch ISD is seeking the most money with more than $898 million in bonds requested.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can view their individual sample ballot and polling locations by visiting the County Clerk's election website here. Voters may also call 713.755.6965 for election information.

