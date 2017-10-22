Early voting in Harris County starts Monday

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Monday is the first day of early voting in Harris County.

Those who want to vote can cast their ballot any day this week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

There are several Texas issues that propose changes to the state constitution.

You'll also see Houston bond issues discussing funding for everything from the city pension to local parks.

Early voting lasts through November 3, 2017.

For locations and times, along with a sample ballot and more information, click here.

