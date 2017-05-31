Donald Trump: 'Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself' over photo

President Trump responded to a photo featuring Kathy Griffin, which shows the comedian holding a "decapitated" mockup of his head Wednesday morning.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself," the president tweeted. "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

After massive backlash, including disavowals from her New Year's Eve co-host Anderson Cooper and CNN, Griffin asked for forgiveness on Twitter.

"I sincerely apologize," Griffin said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday night. "I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far," she said. "The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it."

Photos from a shoot with Tyler Shields, a self-described artist/photographer famous for his edgy imagery, began appearing Tuesday, first published by TMZ ahead of the official release.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, Griffin is shown holding up a fake Donald Trump "head" by the hair that is streaked with what appears to be blood. At one point, she drops it. At another point, she jokes to Shields that they're going to have to run away to Mexico after the images go public.

"I won't give away what we're doing but Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise," she says in the video clip, in which she praises Shields for making her look like she's 15. (She's 56.) "But first, I'm an artist. But it's good lighting."

Critics from the left and right pounced on the image, including Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump Jr., calling it "disgusting," "vile" and "wrong."

Representatives for Griffin have not returned emails from USA TODAY seeking comment.

