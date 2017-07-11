Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

Donald Trump Jr. talks with reporters during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump's oldest son released emails concerning his meeting with a Russian lawyer Tuesday that suggest the Russian government was peddling damaging information about Trump's 2016 campaign rival.

Donald Trump Jr. said he was releasing the emails via Twitter "in order to be totally transparent."

They demonstrate that Trump was told that the opposition research about Hillary Clinton came from the Russian government.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said an email from Rob Goldstone, an entertainment publicist who was trying to set up the meeting.

The emails came June 3, 2016 — six days before Trump Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York.

But in a statement posted on Twitter, Trump Jr. said the meeting never amounted to anything.

"The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was political opposition research," he wrote. "She had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act."

That 2012 law imposed sanctions on Russia.

