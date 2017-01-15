Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, center, with protesters on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Rony Escobar takes more than a half dozen drugs every day to stay alive.

“If I go without one of these medications, I end up essentially in the hospital if I miss one,” said Escobar.

He’s able to purchase his medications because of his health insurance plan. But with talk of repeal of Obamacare, these days he’s worried.

“It’s emotionally draining,” said Escobar.

Similar voices sounded off at rallies across the nation Sunday, including a large gathering in Houston.

Demetria Smith lost her son to heart disease years before the Affordable Care Act was in place.

“I went to six different insurance companies and they all denied him because he had a preexisting condition,” said Smith.

More than 200 demonstrators held signs and vowed to fight efforts in Congress to dismantle the ACA.

Republican lawmakers and even President-elect Trump have vowed to replace the law with even better reforms. But democrats on Capitol Hill remain unconvinced.

“There’s so many voices,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Houston’s 18th Congressional District.

“This one has a plan. This one has a plan. Somebody has a cheap plan. Someone has a healthcare for America. That’s not doing healthcare. That’s politics.” said Lee.

Some doctors also fear healthcare without the Affordable Care Act.

Doctor Steven Sherman is a cancer surgeon. “I dread what’s going to happen with my patients who are going to lose their coverage, lose their insurance, lose their access to care,” said Sherman.

Escobar said he just wants to live.

“This saves lives. This saved my life, so it’s personal.” he said.

