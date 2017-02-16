'Day Without Immigrants' rally, protests held in Houston

HOUSTON - Protests and a rally were held in Houston on Thursday in support of the "Day Without Immigrants" movement.
An upbeat rally was held in east Houston where hundreds gathered with signs and flags. Some of those there said they wanted to show respect and support to all immigrants in America.
Several businesses in Houston closed their doors on Thursday in support of the movement.
The movement encourages immigrants not to work or go to school on Thursday to protest President Trump's immigration ban.
Through social media, "A Day Without Immigrants" has called for immigrants across the country to rally and protest.
Happening now: Immigrant rally at Guadalupe Plaza near downtown Houston on #ADayWithoutImmigrants #khou11 https://t.co/lOm1eswxzX pic.twitter.com/Ecj6BFu8uQ— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 17, 2017
