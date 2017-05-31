San Antonians hold town hall without lawmakers

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 100 constituents decided to hold their own town hall meeting without U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn had been in San Antonio since Monday. He hosted a send-off ceremony for Texas students who were headed to military academies. Sen. Cruz was at Fort Sam Houston to honor veterans on Memorial Day. But neither of them held in-person town halls.

Texas 20 Indivisible, a political activist group in San Antonio, decided to get people together at the Brick at Blue Star Art Complex and hold a meeting. People said that they deserve real conversations with their representatives.

"They seem to have enough time campaigning for other candidates in other states and meeting with donors," said John Wiesen of Texas 20 Indivisible.

Elizabeth Montgomery said that one of her top concerns is about the House Republican health care bill and how it would affect her family.

"I would really like them to listen to their constituents because we have been contacting them," Montgomery said. "Cornyn emails me and says he's open for dialogue, but he's not showing up and so I would really like an opportunity to ask him questions in an open forum."

People at the meeting said that they also want to discuss Russia's reported collusion with the Trump administration during the campaign.

"There seems to be a lack of urgency in investigating the various Russian connections and scandals," Wiesen said.

On Monday, when Sen. Cornyn hosted the military ceremony, he addressed the most recent issue with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his alleged ties with Russian officials.

"We need to let investigations in Congress play themselves out. Special counsel has been appointed to head the investigation for the Department of Justice, and I think that's entirely appropriate," Sen. Cornyn said. "I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee that is doing our own investigation along with the House. We are going to follow the facts wherever they may lead."

On Memorial Day, Sen. Cruz said during an interview that he is fighting in Washington for Texas.

"My priorities are simple: Repealing Obamacare, which I believe we’re going to get done and I'm helping to lead the effort to repeal Obamacare. The test of success on that will be if we drive down health insurance premiums, drive down the cost, so health care is more affordable for families who are struggling," Sen. Cruz said.

KENS 5 reached out to both of the state's U.S. senators for a comment on town halls but did not hear back by the time the story aired on television. Later Wednesday evening, Cornyn's aide sent a response:

"Sen. Cornyn was unable to attend [Wednesday's town hall] due to a previously scheduled conflict. He's held several teletown halls this year where he's spoken to tens of thousands of Texans."

