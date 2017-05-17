Congressman Al Green to call for impeachment on floor of Congress

HOUSTON - Houston Congressman Al Green says he will call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the floor of Congress Wednesday morning.

The congressman held a press conference earlier in the week saying he believes there were three acts committed by the president that merit impeachment.

The includes the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing a lawful investigation into possible campaign ties to Russian influence.

Trump acknowledging that he considered the investigation when he fired Comey. Making Comey the subject of what Green calls a "threatening" tweet. It read, "James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” Green says these acts combined add up to intimidation and obstruction.

Green tweeted that he expects to be on the floor of Congress between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

Republicans are calling it political grandstanding, however.

"The mantra should be ITN: Impeach Trump now," Green said during a news conference Monday,

Related: Congressman Al Green: 'Impeach Trump now'

© 2017 KHOU-TV