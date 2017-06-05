Community leaders call for investigation into Rep. Al Green death threats

(Photo: KHOU)

A group of clergymen and civil rights activists want a full investigation into the death threats that have been made against Congressman Al Green.

The Houston-area representative has been threatened since he called for President Trump to be impeached last month. He recently released the racist voicemails threatening him.

RELATED: Congressman Al Green threatened with lynching after calling for impeachment

Community leaders have since rallied behind Green and believe a thorough investigation is required. On Monday, a press conference was held.

"We believe that this level of investigation is necessary in order to send a strong message that this country will not tolerate hate speech, death threats against anyone which certainly includes those who are seeking to serve our nation in public office,” said Bishop James W.E. Dixon.

Dixon said when a threat is made to a public servant, it's made to every American.

Green accused the president of obstructing the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump staffers and Russia.

RELATED: Congressman Al Green says, "Impeach Trump now"



© 2017 KHOU-TV