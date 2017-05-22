Collin County votes to stop paying Paxton fees

Attorney General Ken Paxton (Photo: WFAA)

The case against Attorney General Ken Paxton hit a major roadblock Monday.

Collin County Commissioners voted to stop paying the prosecutors in the case. Paxton was charged with financial crimes two years ago and the county has already billed more than half-a-million dollars on legal fees.

The case started in Collin County, since investigators say that's where the crimes happened. Commissioners told their lawyers to prepare a challenge to the trial judge’s order to pay the bills.

