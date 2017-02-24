WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster'

WASHINGTON (AP) —
Jenner addresses Trump in a video posted Thursday night on Twitter. She says, "From one Republican to another, this is a disaster."
The Trump White House has ended a directive issued during
Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017
Jenner is particularly critical of Attorney General
Addressing Trump, the former Olympic champion says: "You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."
Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs