Business leaders object to bathroom bill

HOUSTON - Some of the nation's big oil companies in Houston are firing back over the state's controversial "bathroom bill."

The Greater Houston Partnership wrote a letter to Governor Greg Abbott.

More than 50 executives from companies and organizations that make Houston tick have signed the letter.

Just to name a few: Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Dow Chemical and Rice University all signed.

These Houston leaders express their concerns over the bill, saying it would harm Texas' reputation and impact the state's economic growth and ability to create new jobs.

The letter perhaps carries some extra weight because it was signed by some Fortune 500 companies.

Similar letters had already come from the CEOs of AT&T, American Airlines and 11 other corporations.

The senate passed its version of the bill last week.

If the bathroom legislation doesn't pass this special session, it's unclear if there would have to be another session to try and get it through.

© 2017 KHOU-TV