Bush 41 joked about his health in touching letter to Trump

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush waves during the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - With his typical self-deprecating humor, former President George H.W. Bush made light of his health in a recent letter to President-elect Donald Trump.

In the letter dated Jan. 10 Bush said he was sorry that he and Barbara would miss Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

"My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara," he wrote. "So I guess we're stuck in Texas."

"But we will be with you and the country in spirit," Bush continued. "I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country."

Trump responded Wednesday with well wishes for the Bushes.

Looking forward to a speedy recovery for George and Barbara Bush, both hospitalized. Thank you for your wonderful letter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Bush was hospitalized in Houston Saturday for breathing problems. He took a turn for the worse Wednesday and was moved to ICU at Methodist Hospital with pneumonia. Mrs. Bush was also admitted to Methodist Wednesday, as a precaution, for coughing and fatigue.

George H.W. Bush in letter to Trump about #Inauguration: "My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under." pic.twitter.com/NDGeq6wFSI — ABC News (@ABC) January 18, 2017

The Texas Tribune's Alexandra Samuels reported on Twitter that the Bush's grandson and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush would miss the inauguration due to his grandparents' illness.

George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are still planning to attend, according to Freddy Ford, a spokesman for the office of the 43rd president.

