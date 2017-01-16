At this point, 31 members of the US House have decided to skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. We will update this story with names and statements from other lawmakers who decide to skip the ceremonies as we get word over the course of the week.
As of Monday morning, more than two dozen lawmakers had announced they would be boycotting the inaugural of President-elect Donald Trump Friday. Most of the lawmakers, all Democrats, supported statements last Friday by Rep. John Lewis (D-5th Ga.) during a Meet The Press interview.
In the interview, Lewis said he felt that Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of perceived meddling by Russian hackers. Trump lashed out at Lewis via Twitter, igniting a political firestorm over the weekend across social media.
Here's a list of the lawmakers who have announced their own boycotts of the inauguration so far:
John Lewis (D-5th Georgia)
"I don't plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I've been in Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right," Lewis said on 'Meet The Press."
Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-40th California)
"I thought long and hard about attending the inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values," Roybal-Allard said in a statement.
Mark Takano (D-41st California)
Yvette Clarke (D-11th New York)
Ted Lieu (D-33rd California)
“I respect Members of Congress who choose to attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump or choose not to, just as I respect Members of Congress who attended or did not attend the two Inaugurations of President Barack Obama. I view this as a personal decision because no votes are being taken and no policies will be enacted at this ceremony. While I do not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, I cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made.”
“Trump--who lost the popular vote--has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.”
“I can only hope that Trump will govern differently than he has campaigned. For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis."
Jerrold Nadler (D-17th New York)
Raul Grijalva (D-7th Arizona)
John Conyers (D-13th Michigan)
Mark DeSaulnier (D-11th California)
Nydia Velazquez (D-7th New York)
Kurt Schrader (D-5th Oregon)
“I’m just not a big Trump fan,” Schrader told Oregon Public Broadcasting on Friday. “I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him. He’s the president of the United States now, so I’ll do my best to work with him when I think he’s doing the right thing for the country. But he hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.”
William Lacy Clay (D-1st Missouri)
According to his spokesman, Clay would not be attending the inauguration but would be back in his district speaking to school children.
Barbara Lee (D-13th California)
Jose Serrano (D-15th New York)
Judy Chu (D-27th California)
Luis Gutierrez (D-4th Illinois)
"Mr. Speaker, let me tell you where I will not be on inauguration day. I will not be here or outside at the inauguration ceremony."
Jared Huffman (D-2nd California)
Katherine Clark (D-5th Massachusetts)
Earl Blumenauer (D-3rd Oregon)
Adriano Espaillat (D-13th New York)
Pramila Jayapal (D-7th Washington)
“When I announced last week that I would not be attending the inauguration, I did not undertake the decision lightly. I had hoped in the days following the election that we would see a President-elect who broke from his campaign rhetoric and worked to unite the American people.
“Instead, we have seen this President-elect continue to use language and take actions that demean our history and our heroes, and undermine our democracy. His Cabinet appointments underscore the grave threat to our country that his presidency represents. Appointments of people such as Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions and Andrew Pudzer threaten the very fabric of our country and the institutions that these men and women will lead. The continued promises to create a Muslim registry, to repeal DACA, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, and punish women for abortions, fly in the face of our 7th District values.
“If I had any doubts about my decision, however, my resolve has only strengthened in the past few days as I watched Donald Trump’s response to one of our country’s great civil rights icons and a personal hero of mine, Congressman John Lewis. With Donald Trump’s tweet, he himself has inflamed the situation and now two dozen of my colleagues will also not be attending the inauguration. It has become a boycott.
“On inauguration day, I look forward to being with my constituents right here in the district, and then flying to Washington D.C. to get to work on the business that is ahead.”
Mark Pocan (D-2nd Wisconsin)
Marcia Fudge (D-11th Ohio)
Maxine Waters (D-43rd California)
Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12th New Jersey)
Zoe Lofgren (D-19th California)
I acknowledge the fact that is the incoming president, but I'm not in the mood to celebrate that fact," Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.
Frederica Wilson (D-24th Florida)
Wilson had always planned on not attending the inauguration. She is going to be attending the wedding of her goddaughter instead.
“My constituents have been calling and emailing me, asking me not to go to the inauguration,” Wilson told reporters in Miami on Monday. “They’re disturbed.”
Adam Smith (D-9th Washington)
Smith told 11Alive's Seattle sister station KING-TV he would be spending the day working out of his Washington state office and meeting with his constituents.
Keith Ellison (D-5th Minnesota)
Peter DeFazio (D-4th Oregon)
DeFazio, the dean of the Oregon delegation, told Oregon Public Broadcasting he would not be at the inaugural, but in a statement said that it is typical for him because he usually avoids "pomp and circumstance events in Washington."
Raul Ruiz (D-36th California)
Ruiz told our sister newspaper property, the Desert Sun on Monday that while he respects the office, Trump has not shown such respect.
“A real president doesn't attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz said. “A real president doesn't insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him. A real president doesn't use the office to make millions more for his own wealth or his family's wealth.”
