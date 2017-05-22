Patrick: House's ‘bathroom bill' needs work

AUSTIN, Texas -- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the ‘bathroom bill’ passed by the Texas House of Representatives on Monday is “ambiguous” and “doesn’t do much.”

The House gave third and final passage on Monday to legislation which requires school districts to provide a single-stall private restroom for transgender students who do not want to use the bathroom of their biological sex.

The language was included as an amendment to SB 2078, which relates to emergency preparedness at schools.

“I had not seen the language on the [state Rep. Chris] ‘Paddie Amendment’ on Senate Bill 2078 before it was voted on last night,” Patrick said in a statement on Monday afternoon. I also have concerns about its ambiguous language, which doesn't appear to do much. There is still time for the House and Senate to address these concerns -- which are both priorities for Texas voters -- in a meaningful way.”

The regular session of the 85th Texas Legislature ends a week from Monday.

“Well, he knows he’s got a week,” explained Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune. “You might as well press and see if you can get more. He might be thinking that he’s got all he’s going to get but let’s keep asking and see what happens.”

Patrick originally pushed the “Texas Privacy Act,” which he said would protect young women from having a man enter their restroom. The Senate had a larger bill that would have required people to use all public restrooms of the sex they were born with.

But the House whittled that down to just apply to school districts – not all public restrooms.

The House version requires school districts to provide “single-occupancy facilities for use by a student who does not wish to use the facilities designated for use or commonly used by persons of the student’s biological sex.”

The controversial word in this legislation is “biological.”

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, proposed an amendment to let school districts opt out. That failed along party lines, 51 to 94.

During the Senate committee hearing, hundreds of people came from across the country to protest the legislation. But yesterday and today when the bill was resurrected as a last-minute amendment, protesters were noticeably absent.

“We added a bathroom bill to a piece of legislation that was supposed to deal with emergency preparedness plans for schools and instead we put on this amendment that stigmatizes and discriminates and seeks to shame transgender kids,” said Chuck Smith with Equality Texas.

Supporters of his organization are tired, Smith added, and no longer feel like they have a voice at the capitol. That’s why there was no visible or vocal opposition in the House gallery, he continued.

On Sunday night, Lambda Legal threatened to sue.

"Against all actual facts, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is hell-bent on making transgender kids into scary villains,” said Jennifer C. Pizer, senior counsel at Lambda Legal, in a statement on Sunday.

She then suggested Lambda Legal would take Texas to court if Patrick approves of the House legislation and forwards it on to the governor.

“If he does succeed in forcing discrimination into Texas law, you can bet that Lambda Legal will be on the case before the next school bell rings,” added Pizer.

More than 1,250 of the largest companies in Texas have said they support the fair treatment of LGBT individuals.

