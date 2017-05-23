Barbecue bill pitting pitmasters against state agency

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

AUSTIN, Texas -- It doesn't get much more personal in Texas than Texas barbecue, which makes House Bill 2029 one of the more intriguing bills to head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk this legislative session.

As Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller outlined in a widely circulated Texas Tribune opinion piece on Tuesday, the bill would effectively give barbecue spots an exemption from state certified weigh scales and monitoring:



"When you go and buy a pound of brisket from that corner barbecue restaurant, you can rest assured the scale they use will be accurate and where you can see it. It prevents any dishonest business owner from putting their thumb on the scale and ripping us off," Miller wrote.

Joe Riscky operates Riscky Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth.

He says a state inspector stopped by about a year ago, demanding they pay $35 for each scale at each of their locations to obtain certification.

"We did it. We want to be in compliance," said Riscky. "But other people have been talking about it. Everything barbecue is a lightning rod around here."

At Billy's Oak Acres, there wasn't much debate. He didn't like it one bit.

"I had our menu guy change the menus, and we started selling by the chunk with a disclaimer," said owner Billy Woolrich.

He says when he got a visit from a state inspector, he couldn't believe it.

"He said, 'You gotta have your scale certified.' He started rattling off all these numbers. I'm thinking, 'This is a mom and pop shop. How much is this gonna cost me,?'" says Woolrich.

He says in his case, he would have had to buy a new scale that could have cost hundreds of dollars.

Proponents of the bill say it's no longer necessary for operators to operate as they did decades ago.

"I'm not ripping anyone off. Heck, I don't know one barbecue place that would every under serve. If anything, we give extra," says Woolrich.

Attempts to reach the governor's office for comment on the legislation were not returned on Tuesday.

