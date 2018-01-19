As Sen. Carlos Uresti goes to trial, many question his integrity

A jury was seated Thursday in the federal fraud case involving 20-year Texas legislature veteran and state senator, Carlos Uresti.

He is headed to trial Monday.

The state senator faces charges of money laundering, wire fraud and securities fraud.

“As someone who is very familiar with Uresti and his business here, it’s really disheartening to know he is being charged with something of this magnitude,” said Sarah Kory, a San Antonio native.

The allegations all stem from his involvement in a now-bankrupt oil fracking company believed to be a Ponzi scheme.

On Thursday, lawyers narrowed the jury down to 16. When jurors were asked whether or not they believed elected officials should be held to a higher standard, close to 15 potential jurors said yes.

That seemed to be the case with many San Antonians who KENS 5 spoke with on Thursday.

“It seems that when somebody gets power, it can corrupt a person,” Joseph Marquez said.

Although Uresti and his attorneys are claiming his innocence, if convicted, the senator will be disqualified from serving in Texas.

“Because he was involved in a case like this, I think it’s only right to step down,” Kory said.

Clara Salas says that the senator’s law career is also in question.

“How can you trust someone to practice law when they have been unlawful?” she asked. “It doesn’t make sense.”

According to reports, Uresti has also faced allegations of sexual harassment, prompting a women's group to call for his resignation last month.

