As humanitarian crisis unfolds in Puerto Rico, Trump tweets about island's 'massive debt'

Condo buildings are seen along the beach as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 25, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

Officials are calling the devastation in Puerto Rico a humanitarian disaster. Six days after Hurricane Maria hit, millions are struggling for basic necessities like adequate food, water, fuel and electricity. Eighty percent of the island's transmission lines are down, and power may not be restored for more than a month.

In a series of tweets Monday night, President Trump said the U.S. territory's old electrical grid was "devastated." He also appeared critical of the island's financial problems, tweeting they owed "billions of dollars to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with."

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

FEMA has sent out over 10,000 federal forces to work around the clock, reports CBS News' David Begnaud. Supplies are coming in slowly from the U.S. mainland to help millions still struggling across the island.

