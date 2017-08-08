Americans uneasy about North Korea and Trump's ability to handle it

A photo made available by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un supervising the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location in North Korea, July 28, 2017. (Photo: KCNA, EPA)

(CBS) -- Nearly three-quarters of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of conflict with North Korea, and most feel that way about President Donald Trump's approach to the situation.

A majority think North Korea is using its missile program to try to gain power and influence, rather than outright planning a nuclear strike on the U.S. Nevertheless, that unease remains.

As in the spring, a majority remains uneasy about President Donald Trump's ability to handle the situation with North Korea's nuclear program. Only a third are confident in his ability.

Most people who think North Korea is posturing think it is a threat that can be contained, while most people who think they are actively planning a strike say military action is required now.

