A third woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping her

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A third woman is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of groping at a 2014 event in Houston.

Christina Baker Kline wrote about the situation in an essay in Slate, explaining that she was invited to the event as a guest author for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy fundraiser. During a photo-op, she wrote that the former president called her "beautiful" and asked her if she wanted to know his favorite book.

"By now the photographer was readying the shot. My husband stood on one side of the wheelchair, and I stood on the other. President Bush put his arm around me, low on my back. His comic timing was impeccable. 'David Cop-a-feel,' he said, and squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo. Instinctively, I swiped his hand away," she wrote.

She said that Bush spokesman, Jim McGrath, released a statement that he had put out earlier in the week, responding to other allegations from women.

