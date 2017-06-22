Body found in Arlington landfill is missing Bedford teen

The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

BEDFORD, TEXAS - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has confirmed a body found in an Arlington landfill is 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, who was reported missing Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford Police Department said Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Creek Apartments.

Cargill's body was discovered Wednesday afternoon by a worker at the Arlington landfill. He cause of death hasn't been identified.

"We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn's death to justice," said Lt. Kirk Roberts

During their search for the teen, police canvassed the teen's neighborhood and flyers were posted around the town. According to the flyers, a friend said she saw Kaytlynn tie her dog's leash to a fence and asked friends to watch the dog but never returned.

"I didn’t hear any yells and it happened right behind my balcony," said neighbor Zach McDaniel. "I heard no yells, no helps, no nothing."

Wednesday night, the teen's close family and friends gathered at the family apartment but understandably asked for privacy.



A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the death of Cargill to call the Bedford Police Department at 817-952-2440 or contact the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

WFAA.com's Marjorie Owens contributed to this report

© 2017 WFAA-TV