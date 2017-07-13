KHOU
Police: Two children found unresponsive in vehicle in Pearland

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:53 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

PEARLAND, Texas - Two children were found unresponsive in a vehicle inside a garage Thursday afternoon, according to Pearland Police.

Officer said they responded to a home around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a 13-year-old.

They found an 8-year-old and a 9-month-old inside a running vehicle in the home's garage.

Both children were unresponsive but were breathing when they were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, officers said.

No further details have been provided.

This story is developing and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

