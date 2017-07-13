Police: Two children found unresponsive in vehicle in Pearland

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

PEARLAND, Texas - Two children were found unresponsive in a vehicle inside a garage Thursday afternoon, according to Pearland Police.

Officer said they responded to a home around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a 13-year-old.

They found an 8-year-old and a 9-month-old inside a running vehicle in the home's garage.

Both children were unresponsive but were breathing when they were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, officers said.

No further details have been provided.

This story is developing and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

A neighbor shared this picture showing the ambulance at this scene. Both children were taken to Memorial Hermann downtown. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qUjBMmz6f8 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 14, 2017

#BREAKING two children rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a running car, parked in a Pearland garage. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 13, 2017

