Police are searching for a runaway teen who might be in the Austin area.

The La Porte Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Bree Manulak. She is believed to be with 19-year-old River Evans. Police believe they may be in the Austin area.

Anyone with information should call local police first then Detective Pullig at 281-842-3143.

© 2017 KVUE-TV