Police searching for missing woman in Pasadena

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

PASADENA, Texas - A large-scale search is underway for a missing 27-year-old woman police say may be at risk.

Saturday afternoon, a sheriff's office helicopter, along with Pasadena Police officers continued the effort to find the woman.

The search is focused on a heavily wooded area along Red Bluff Road, near the Kipper Mease Sports Complex.

A spokesperson for the police department told KHOU 11 News, the police department received an email from the woman early Saturday morning. In the email, the 27-year-old threatened to harm herself.

Officers found the woman's car at a Valero gas station near the intersection of Red Bluff and Bay Area Blvd. She was seen at the gas station around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lieutenant James Holt of the Pasadena Police Department told KHOU 11 News, officers are hopeful they find the woman before she she harms herself.

At this time, police aren't releasing the woman's name or her description.

© 2017 KHOU-TV