Police release details on what led to Meyerland shooting that injured baby

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, Houston police released new information about a shooting that injured an infant in Meyerland back in May.

HPD says the shooting started as an argument broke out between two groups of men at a gas station on North Braeswood. One of the groups chased after the other in a car and then opened fire.

One of the bullets hit a one-year-old boy riding in his mother's vehicle as they drove by. The baby boy was hit in his leg and survived.

He has since recovered and is doing OK. The search for the shooter continues however.

