Police: A 'number of fatalities' after possible explosion at Ariana Grande concert

KHOU 6:49 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

Police in Manchester, England confirm there are a “number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion or loud bang at an Ariana Grande concert.

NBC News reports as many as 20 people were killed with many more injured. That hasn't been confirmed by police. 

A spokesman for Grande said she is "okay." 

One Twitter user said she heard "explosions" from inside the area, where Grande performed moments earlier. 


Video shows thousands of fans running toward the exits at Manchester Arena. 

"Scariest experience ever at the Manchester arena some loud bang that sounded like a gun never ran home so quick in my life," tweeted one fan. 

"Explosion at Manchester Arena and everyone ran out so scary" tweeted another. 

The incident took place at about 10:40 p.m. as the concert in northern England was wrapping up, eyewitnesses told local television. Manchester Arena holds 21,000 people, according to its website.

"Please stay away from the area," Greater Manchester Police officials said on Twitter.

"Due to an incident involving the emergency services [Manchester Victoria] has been evacuated," Northern train service officials said. "We will provide further updates when possible.

