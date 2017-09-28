Police: Murder suspect wanted in Florida arrested at Houston shelter

Julian Williams (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - A fugitive wanted for murder in Florida was arrested by Houston Police after he was found staying at a local shelter.

Julian Williams was arrested this week after Florida officers received a tip and contacted HPD.

When officers confronted him, Williams gave them a fake name. He was eventually arrested and is in jail in Houston.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Williams is wanted for Murder, Aggravated Battery, among other charges.

There is no word on when he will be taken back to Florida.

