Police: Murder suspect talked to dead victim for hours

Ohio State Promo (Photo: Shane Music)

CINCINNATI — A man police say stabbed a woman to death during a domestic dispute spent hours talking to the woman after her death, according to court documents.

Collen Perry, 27, was stabbed to death Tuesday in Blue Ash after a reported domestic dispute. Nicholas Roesler was arrested Wednesday, police said. Roesler was charged with one count of murder in relation to the stabbing death.

Perry was found dead by police at 3:15 p.m. in her residence. She suffered a series of stab wounds, police said.

According to police, Roesler admitted to stabbing Perry while in the back seat of a Ford Escape outside the residence and then carrying her body into their apartment through the backdoor, placing her body on the bedroom floor.

Then, police said, Roesler punched Perry multiple times after she was stabbed. According to a sworn police affidavit, Roesler told police he cleaned Perry's body and then talked to her for several hours after she was dead.

Blue Ash Police are working with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cincinnati Police Department to piece together the events.