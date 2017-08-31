'Miracle Baby' rescued from gym bag left at medical center

CHAMBLEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- Chamblee Police were dispatched to a report of an infant that was abandoned at 4861 Buford Highway.

When the first responding officer arrived to the Family Medical Clinic, she found a baby boy inside of a blue, canvas gym bag with his umbilical cord and placenta still attached. He was wrapped in a white t-shirt.

The officer called EMS and had the baby transported to Scottish Rite Hospital where he received immediate treatment.

Photos | Baby found in gym bag in Chamblee

The business owner was contacted and provided security camera footage. According to police, the video and witnesses revealed that the baby was found outside in front of the business Wednesday evening around 5:50 when an employee brought it inside.

She told police she walked outside and found a blue bag containing black shorts and a white shirt. That employee brought the bag inside of the building and told the reception staff about it in case someone came to retrieve it. She told police that she did not hear any noise coming from the bag.

Early Thursday morning, while cleaning windows in the foyer, a custodian heard a noise coming from the bag that was now on the floor. When he opened it, the baby boy was inside. The infant remained inside of the gym bag for several hours with no food or attention.

When the baby arrived to the hospital, he only 4.8 lbs.

DFCS responded and took the baby boy under their care. Because of how long he spent inside the bag with no sort of nourishment, the infant has been dubbed a 'miracle baby' by doctors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV