Police: Man shot, killed outside apartment complex

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Police say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Broadway Street.

Authorities found the man deceased outside the Crescent City Apartments complex.

There is no word on suspects or a motive at this time.

Here’s the scene on Broadway Street. Police say a man was found shot dead in front of the Crescent City Apartments. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QABSAI61XJ — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) October 15, 2017

