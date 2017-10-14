KHOU
Close

Police: Man shot, killed outside apartment complex

KHOU 10:39 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

HOUSTON - Police say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Broadway Street.

Authorities found the man deceased outside the Crescent City Apartments complex.

There is no word on suspects or a motive at this time. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories