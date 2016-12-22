Police looking for suspect who destroyed Christmas decorations

The surveillance camera footage shows the suspect running into the yard, tackling some of the decorations and then running off. (Photo: Provided)

ALVIN, Texas - An Alvin couple is sending a message to a Grinch who tried to steal their Christmas joy this week.

The couple's surveillance cameras recorded a person destroying some of their expensive decorations in the middle of the night.

One look at Brian Carlin’s front lawn and it’s obvious he and his wife take the holiday seriously.

Carlin says this isn't the first encounter they have had with crime this Christmas season.

“My wife’s vehicle was broken into and there were a couple of Christmas presents in the backseat taken,” said Carlin.

Carlin installed cameras and Wednesday night, they were put to use.

“Woke up this morning to go to work and realized hey something is wrong with the decorations.” he said.

Surveillance video shows a car drive up and park out of view, then someone runs onto Carlin’s lawn.

“He just came through and tackled some decorations and ran back to the vehicle and let them out,” said Carlin.

He and his family were asleep and said they didn’t hear a thing.

The decorations are worth a couple hundred dollars, which may not seem like a big deal to some, but the Carlin family said they’ve had enough.

“..It’s her private property and she feels violated,” said Carlin of his wife.

They’ve filed a police report, hoping for a little more than coal in someone’s stocking.

“There’s consequences for your actions and you can’t be going around destroying people’s private properties and stuff.” Carlin said.

He does not believe the car break-in and the Christmas decoration incidents are related.

The Alvin Police Department is investigating.