Police identify victims in Gwinnett County family slaughter

Police have identified the victims in a stabbing that left four children and their father dead.

The bodies of 2-year-old Axel Romero, 4-year-old Dillan Romero, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 10-year-old Isabela Martinez and their father, 33-year-old Martin Romero, were found stabbed to death inside of a Loganville home early Thursday morning.

Another child, 9-year-old Diana Romero, was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in serious but stable condition.

Police have have charged the children's mother, Isabel Martinez, with numerous counts, including murder and malice murder.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the crimes, but said that Martinez has been cooperative.

Martinez is being held at Gwinnett County Jail on five counts of murder, five counts of malice murder and six counts of aggravated assault. She is also be held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. There is no bond.

A neighbor told 11Alive that the family was often seen together and that Martinez "seemed like a happy person." He said that she had begun acting differently, and was "a lot meaner" after the death of her father. The neighbor said she was upset that she could not go back to Mexico to attend his funeral.

