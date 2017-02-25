Police: Car plows into Mardi Gras crowd, 21 injured

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS- Twenty-one people were injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people along a Mardi Gras parade route on Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 21 people were hospitalized after the crash. Five people were taken into the trauma center and seven people declined medical attention.

One person in custody. Police said he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated; they don't suspect terrorism.

The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton avenues.

Police said the ages of the youngest victim is three years old with others in their 30s. Ten ambulances took those who were injured to seven different hospitals.

Police said the driver hit a number of cars before striking several people on the ground.

