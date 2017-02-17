Police cracking down on railroad crossing violations

A driver in a red truck can be seen illegally crossing railroad tracks as a train approaches. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Even when lights are flashing and railroad crossing arms are down, a lot of drivers still think it’s a good idea to play chicken with trains.

Elizabeth Ruffino sees drivers ignoring signals along Goedecke Road in Spring all the time. Her business, Ruffino Express, is located right by some tracks.

Her surveillance cameras captured a train accident earlier this month.

“This is a problem for everybody. Everybody has to come out here when there’s a train wreck. It’s a catastrophe, the whole street is shut down all the way to Rayford,” said Ruffino.

Union Pacific officials say there were 44 crashes in Houston last year.

“A train traveling 50 miles an hour can take over a mile to come to a complete stop, so it’s not a case of 'slam on the breaks.' It’s 'hold on tight and hope for the best,'” said Jeff Degraff, with Union Pacific. “Sometimes, the drivers around here need a reminder of how important it is to be safe at railroad crossings.”

That’s why Union Pacific is teaming up with police and DPS troopers. They’re looking for drivers ignoring signals, trying to beat trains, or stopping on tracks.

The crackdown is intended to prevent future accidents.

“In about a 30 minute or an hour time frame, we stopped over 10 vehicles. That’s unfortunate,” said DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard.

Officials say railroad crossing arms are broken sometimes. In those cases, drivers should report the problem by calling the phone number listed on railroad arms.

