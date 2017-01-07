KHOU
Close

Plumbers busy repairing busted pipes throughout Houston after freezing cold temps

If not properly covered, any exposed piping to your home is in danger of damage tonight as temperatures drop into the low 20s.

Larry Seward, KHOU 10:50 PM. CST January 07, 2017

HOUSTON – Freezing temperatures cost some homeowners thousands of dollars after their exposed pipes burst.

Village Plumbing took calls for help all day Saturday.

“Everybody, I think, in Houston has got some plumbing issues going on as far as busted pipes, no water and they’re a little bit panicked because they’re not used to this,” said Kerri Miller of Village Plumbing.

Employees blew off tempting Texans playoff tailgates to work.

“All of our guys are running right now,” said Thomas Faterkowski, Chief Administrative Officer for the company.  “They’re booked throughout the evening. This will probably run into tomorrow as well.”

By noon, their plumbers replaced and insulated at least 50 pipes and saw countless more frozen.

“In some instances, we’ve got to just let mother nature take her course and let the temperatures go up,” said one plumber.

A temporary warm-up helped things thaw slowly, though, for some homeowners, it came too late.
 

KHOU

Frozen pipes: Who foots the bill if they burst?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories