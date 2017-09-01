Planet Fitness in Houston offering free services to Harvey flood victims

A woman leg lifts at Planet Fitness in the Columbia Mall on July 24, 2017 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Mall space is being repurposed as more department store chains close stores that have traditionally served as "anchors" at malls. The Planet Fitness now occupies the space that was previously a Sears. Abandoned by the big brands, deserted by the young, the American mall, once temples of the shopping, have become ghost towns, victims of the explosion of online shopping. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by John BIERS, "Deserted, US shopping centers look for a future" (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT, This content is subject to copyright.)

Planet Fitness is opening 16 Houston locations and will offer services free of charge to Harvey flood victims.

They are welcoming those impacted by the hurricane to use facilities like showers, locker rooms, fitness equipment, massage chairs and more. No membership is needed. Non-members are just asked to show ID and sign into the guest register.

The free services will be available until Friday, September 8, 2017.

The locations and hours of the participating centers are listed below:

Planet Fitness Houston – Langham Creek

6960 Barker Cypress Road

Houston, TX 77084

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston - Westfield

310 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM 1960)

Houston, TX 77090

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston - Cypress

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

13140 Louetta Road

Houston, TX 77429

Planet Fitness Houston – Fondren Southwest

11187 Fondren Road

Houston, TX 77096

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston – Spring Branch

10116 Hammerly Blvd

Houston, TX 77080

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston – Mission Bend

14485 Bellaire Blvd

Houston, TX 77083

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston – Sharpstown

8150 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77074

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston – Steeplechase

10701 Jones Road Suite A

Houston, TX 77065

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Houston – Webster

560 El Dorado Blvd

Webster, TX 77598

Hours: 7:00am – 9:00pm

Planet Fitness Deer Park

3601 Center Street

Deer Park, TX 77536

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Conroe

1906 N. Frazier Street

Conroe, TX 77301

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Alvin

1701 Fairway Drive

Alvin, TX 77511

Hours: 7:00am – 9:00pm

Planet Fitness Rosenberg

5101 Avenue H, Suite 12

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Katy

24547 Katy Freeway

Katy, TX 77494

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Tomball

27830 Tomball Parkway

Tomball, TX 77375

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

Planet Fitness Humble

256 FM 1960 Bypass Road East Suite 256

Humble, TX 77338

Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm

