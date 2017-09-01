Planet Fitness in Houston offering free services to Harvey flood victims

Planet Fitness is opening 16 Houston locations and will offer services free of charge to Harvey flood victims.
They are welcoming those impacted by the hurricane to use facilities like showers, locker rooms, fitness equipment, massage chairs and more. No membership is needed. Non-members are just asked to show ID and sign into the guest register.
The free services will be available until Friday, September 8, 2017.
The locations and hours of the participating centers are listed below:
Planet Fitness Houston – Langham Creek
6960 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston - Westfield
310 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM 1960)
Houston, TX 77090
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston - Cypress
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
13140 Louetta Road
Houston, TX 77429
Planet Fitness Houston – Fondren Southwest
11187 Fondren Road
Houston, TX 77096
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston – Spring Branch
10116 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston – Mission Bend
14485 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77083
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston – Sharpstown
8150 Southwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77074
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston – Steeplechase
10701 Jones Road Suite A
Houston, TX 77065
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Houston – Webster
560 El Dorado Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Hours: 7:00am – 9:00pm
Planet Fitness Deer Park
3601 Center Street
Deer Park, TX 77536
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Conroe
1906 N. Frazier Street
Conroe, TX 77301
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Alvin
1701 Fairway Drive
Alvin, TX 77511
Hours: 7:00am – 9:00pm
Planet Fitness Rosenberg
5101 Avenue H, Suite 12
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Katy
24547 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX 77494
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Tomball
27830 Tomball Parkway
Tomball, TX 77375
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
Planet Fitness Humble
256 FM 1960 Bypass Road East Suite 256
Humble, TX 77338
Hours: 6:00am – 10:00pm
