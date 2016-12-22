KHOU
Plane makes emergency landing at Bush Airport

A plane made an emergency landing at Bush Airport Thursday evening after crew members heard strange noises coming from the cargo hold.

HOUSTON - A plane made an emergency landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday evening after crew members heard strange noises coming from the cargo. 

The delayed United Airlines flight to Equador initially departed at 5:39 p.m. 

The airline said the crew members on United Flight 1035 heard unusual noises in the cargo hold after take off.

Some of the crew members thought the noises sounded like they were coming from a person, the airline said.

Four hours later, the passengers boarded another plane and then safely took off for Quito, Equador. 


