Placenta Pills: More new mothers consuming placenta after giving birth
There appears to be a growing trend among pregnant women. They are making plans to consume the placenta after their babies are born. While it might sound gross to some, many women swear by the benefits they claim it provides.
KENS 6:23 AM. CDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Grandmother and boy killed in school bus crash
-
Two poll workers found guilty of voter fraud
-
VERIFY: Can you legally use hazard lights while driving?
-
Neighbors have serious complaints about mail
-
Death toll climbs to 22 in concert attack
-
Latest on explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
-
VERIFY: Is FBI warning anyone grocery shopping?
-
Houston forecast for Monday night
-
HPD: 1-year-old shot in the leg in SW Houston
-
KHOU 11 Investigates: Gift Card Draining