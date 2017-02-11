Pick up truck driver killed in head-on crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bill would lower speed limits in Texas
-
Volunteers to search for missing Baytown teen
-
Mom does police work after teen son found dead
-
Houston homeless plan promised: Where is it?
-
Doctor cancels life-saving surgeries in Iran
-
Meet Texas warden who has supervised most executions
-
Semi crushes police car in Wyoming
-
FM 1960 motorcycle crash
-
Galveston man's harsh obituary trending
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
More Stories
-
Houston's homeless plan promised: Where is it?Feb 10, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
-
Baytown PD: Woman killed after crashing into light…Feb 11, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 17-year-old…Feb 10, 2017, 7:24 p.m.