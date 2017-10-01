PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip

© 2017 WXIA-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
Residents want answers from Arkema
-
Thousands line up for disaster food stamps
-
Help After Harvey: Floors for Living gives out demo supplies
-
Coach defends call to boot players from team after national anthem protest
-
Man arrested in connection with house fire
-
Doctor: Puerto Rico could see cholera and more
-
Wristband test results could take months
-
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
-
'Blue Mass' honors local officers who served
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Las Vegas mass shooting live news coverageMay 23, 2017, 5:32 a.m.
-
At least 20 dead, more than 100 injured in Las Vegas…Oct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m.
-
Suspects identified, charged in Snapchat shooting videoOct. 1, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs