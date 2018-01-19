Photo: Seal chilling out at Cape Point along NC outer banks

Photo: @CapeHatterasNPS

BUXTON, N.C.-- A seal was recently spotted on the beach at Cape Point in the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the southern Outer Banks.

A tweet from Cape Hatteras National Seashore account says, “Seals pass through our area during winter months and sometimes haul-out on beaches to rest."

If a seal is observed on a beach within the Seashore, call our Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at

Anyone who spots a seal on the beach inside the national seashore is asked to call marine mammal and sea turtle stranding hotline at (252) 216-6892.

Park officials also asks that no one feeds or touch the seals.

