Philippines president jokes about rape in speech to soldiers

AP , KHOU 1:21 PM. CDT May 27, 2017

ILIGAN, Philippines — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte made a joke about rape as he urged soldiers to use the powers of martial law to take control of a besieged city in the southern Philippines.

In the speech Friday, Duterte said he will pay the consequences if any soldiers are accused of abuses.

He said: “I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it.”

On Tuesday, Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law in the southern Philippines as government forces battle militants in Marawi, a city of some 200,000 people. On Thursday, the Philippine army launched airstrikes against the Islamic-state-linked Maute group in the city of Marawi.

Duterte is unapologetic about his manner of speech and liberally peppers casual statements with profanities.

© 2017 Associated Press


