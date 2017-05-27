Philippines president jokes about rape in speech to soldiers

This photo taken on May 15, 2016 shows Philippines' president-elect Rodrigo Duterte gesturing as he talks with military and police officials during an informal meeting at a hotel in Davao City, in the southern island of Mindanao. Business titans, turncoat politicians, celebrities and rebel leaders are descending on the long-neglected far southern Philippines, hoping to gain favour with the nation's shock new powerbroker. The remote and dusty city of Davao has suddenly become the country's new seat of power after hometown hero Rodrigo Duterte won last week's presidential election in a landslide. / AFP / TED ALJIBE (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TED ALJIBE)

ILIGAN, Philippines — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte made a joke about rape as he urged soldiers to use the powers of martial law to take control of a besieged city in the southern Philippines.

In the speech Friday, Duterte said he will pay the consequences if any soldiers are accused of abuses.

He said: “I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it.”

On Tuesday, Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law in the southern Philippines as government forces battle militants in Marawi, a city of some 200,000 people. On Thursday, the Philippine army launched airstrikes against the Islamic-state-linked Maute group in the city of Marawi.

Duterte is unapologetic about his manner of speech and liberally peppers casual statements with profanities.

