Petition calls for renaming Highway 99 after JJ Watt

JJ Watt has been instrumental in raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief in southeast Texas and now some of his fans want to honor him.

The Texans’ star defensive end started a relief fund that has raised more $17M. His goal is $20M. The goal of some of his fans – rename Highway 99 after him.

A petition was started on change.org to rename the highway, noting Watt’s fundraiser and the aid he’s brought to the Houston area.

“As a token of our appreciation, not only should SH 99 bear his number, but also his name,” reads the petition.

As of Sunday morning, the petition, which is to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Governor Greg Abbott, already had more than 43,000 of the 50,000 signatures.

