Pentagon probe: U.S. strike led to more than 100 Iraqi civilian deaths

Relatives mourn as bodies of Iraqi residents of western Mosul killed in an airstrike targeting ISIS are placed on carts and covered with blankets on March 17, 2017. (Photo: Aris Messinis, AFP/Getty Images)

A U.S. bomb dropped on a building in Mosul led to the deaths of 105 Iraqi civilians in March when it ignited a massive amount of explosives placed there by the Islamic State, the Pentagon said Thursday after investigating the highly publicized incident.

The U.S.-led coalition and Iraqi forces were unaware that civilians were huddled inside the building or that it was packed with explosives when the U.S. dropped the small bomb to kill two snipers who were firing on Iraqi forces, the Pentagon said.

"This engagement was conducted using all available intelligence entirely according to stringent coalition rules of engagement and in accordance with the law of armed conflict," said Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Isler, who led the investigation.

The incident prompted international condemnations because of the large number of civilians killed. Some estimates put the death toll at 200 or more.

The explosion collapsed the building and killed 101 people inside the structure and another four in a neighboring building. An additional 36 civilians may have been in the building at the time of the collapse but investigators could not confirm that.

The U.S. military investigation determined that the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, knew of the civilians in the building and rigged the explosives so they would detonate if struck by a bomb. Militants then drew fire from U.S.-backed Iraqi counter terrorism forces fighting in the west Mosul neighborhood as part of an offensive to liberate Iraq's second-largest city from the militant group.

"This investigation determined that ISIS deliberately staged explosives and snipers to harm civilians," Isler said. "ISIS knew of the large numbers of civilians sheltered in the structure."

Isler said the GBU 38 bomb dropped on the building contained 192 pounds of explosives, not enough power to collapse the building. ISIS "put a lot of work into this setup," he said.

The investigation determined that the coalition was hampered by bad weather that made it impossible to use video surveillance of the building before launching the airstrike, which was requested by Iraqi forces. The Iraqi forces did not think civilians were in the building based on their observations prior to the strike.

The civilians had gone into the building initially to escape the fighting. The militants may have warned them they would be killed if they attempted to leave, Isler said.

The Pentagon said the militants regularly use human shields to protect themselves from airstrikes.

The U.S.-led coalition has increased the intensity of the air campaign in Iraq and Syria as ground forces have stepped up attacks on ISIS.

Rights groups such as Amnesty International report a spike in alleged civilian casualties as a result of the more frequent coalition airstrikes in recent months.

But Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, disputed that. "Our detailed, disciplined targeting process has enabled us to effectively deliver air power superiority against ISIS, while mitigating civilian casualties," he said.

