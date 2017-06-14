Pelosi remembers Capitol Police officers Chestnut and Gibson, who died in line of duty

First anniversary of Capitol shootings - unveiling of a memorial plaque in honor of Officer Jacob Chestnut and Detective John Gibson - the Capitol Police officers who were shot and killed last July 24. (Photo: JOCELYN AUGUSTINO, USA TODAY)

In the wake of a shooting at a congressional baseball practice, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday took a moment to remember John Gibson and Jacob Chestnut, the Capitol Police officers who died in a shooting incident at the U.S. Capitol nearly 19 years ago.

The California Democrat said on the House floor, "I especially want to call attention to Detective John Gibson and Officer Jacob Chestnut, who almost 19 years ago...lost their lives protecting the Congress, the Capitol."

Later, Pelosi said the two were "never out of our prayers."

Back in 1998, a gunman, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., entered the Capitol. He first shot Chestnut, who was giving directions to a tourist at the time.

He then headed for the offices of senior Republican leaders, including then-Rep. Tom DeLay, the House majority whip at the time. Gibson, who was assigned to DeLay's security detail, was shot, but ended up wounding the intruder.

Both Chestnut and Gibson died that day.

Pelosi's comments came on the day that two other Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, were among the five people shot in an attack on Republican lawmakers' baseball practice. Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House majority whip, was also among those wounded.

Officials said had it not been for Bailey and Griner, the Wednesday attack could have been worse. Speaker Paul Ryan hailed them as heroes.

"Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault," President Trump said. "Melania and I are grateful for their heroism and praying for the swift recovery of all victims."

