Paul Ryan speaks after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Court records show Terry Thompson had problems controlling anger, temper
-
Thompsons make first court appearance on murder charges
-
Rep. Steve Scalise shot
-
Tenn shot in NW Harris County
-
Robbery and shooting near Bellaire
-
14-year-old accidentally shoots twin brother
-
Judge sets conditions of bond for Thompsons
-
Deputies search for and return stolen property
-
HCSO recovers meth disguised as candy
More Stories
-
HPD: One-year-old shot at gas station in southwest HoustonJun 14, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition after…Jun 14, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
VIDEO: Witness captures Alexandria shooting on cell phoneJun 14, 2017, 1:41 p.m.