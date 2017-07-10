KHOU
Close

Patrick and Kaitlyn Oliver to have joint funeral service

Paul Livengood and Emani Payne, KCEN 5:07 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

BELL COUNTY - Kaitlyn and Patrick Oliver will have a joint funeral service Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Temple Bible Church, located at 3205 Oakview Dr. 

After the service, there will be a balloon release to commemorate the father and daughter.

Both events are open to the public. 

Kaitlyn passed away after being ran over by a houseboat the evening of June 23, and Patrick died at Scott & White in Temple Thursday morning while attempting to recover from his injuries he suffered trying to save Kaitlyn. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories